Grade-II listed bank where Bradford's wool barons did business could be converted into upmarket Victorian tearoom

A new planning application to bring new life into the former Natwest on Hustlergate says the changes will 'continue the building’s grandeur'.

Designed in 1868, the Grade II* listed building has been empty since late 2017, when the bank consolidated its city centre operations into a unit at Broadway.

Now a planning application has been submitted to Bradford Council to convert the bank into a tearoom and coffee shop.

The old Bradford Commercial Bank, latterly Natwest, on Hustlergate

Located opposite the Wool Exchange, the building was one of the grandest banking halls in West Yorkshire and used by the city's wool barons and merchants.

Built for Bradford Commercial Bank to the designs of local architects Andrews and Pepper, the bank has an ornately patterned ceiling as well as its ornate exterior.

Since Natwest left the building, an application to turn the upper floors into bedsits has been proposed and refused, and the building became a temporary art gallery when its ground floor windows were used to frame images from Impressions Gallery.

The planning application, by Withernsea Investments, will also involve alterations to the building’s interior, new external openings to create fire exits, new internal stairs, new toilet facilities, new raised floor and new internal fixtures and fittings.

It says decorations would match the Victorian theme of the new business, and revitalise the building after five years of standing empty.

The planning application says: “In order to retain Bradford city centre as a vibrant business and commercial centre it is considered necessary to remain flexible to the use of its buildings, in particular those with significant prominence and strong architectural features.

“Careful consideration has been given to the building’s possible future use. In order to complement the building’s interior, it is proposed to refurbish and alter the ground floor to accommodate a local upmarket coffee shop/tearoom, with a Victorian influence.

“This will allow the original banking hall to remain intact and continue its grandeur.

“The proposed interior design scheme will help improve the social awareness of the site by relating aspects of the scheme to the history and nature of the building, ensuring desirability for this project making a positive contribution to local character and its distinctiveness.

“The aim of the proposal is to enable more economical growth to the city centre, allowing the people of Bradford to benefit from a local business sourcing and selling local produce.

“The proposal will provide new opportunities for employment within the city centre.”