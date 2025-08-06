Grade-II listed building in Yorkshire set to be turned into 21 homes

Plans to bring 21 homes to a Grade-II listed building in Yorkshire have been given the go-ahead.

At a meeting of Kirklees Council’s strategic planning committee on July 31, one application on the agenda related to Wesley House. Formerly the Church of St John, the building sits off Huddersfield Road and Chapel Lane in the town centre and is located within Birstall Conservation Area.

During the planning process, applicant – Medipharm Bradford Ltd – said that while the property has been marketed for sale for several years, there had been “little or no interest”. As a result, its conversion into 21 one bedroom apartments was pursued.

Plans for a similar development of the building were approved years ago but never came to fruition. The latest plans were recommended for approval by council officers subject to the outcome of a bat survey.

The former Church of St John in Birstall has been earmarked for 21 apartments. Credit: Medipharm Bradford Ltd

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Phil Bakes, said: “We feel that this is a great opportunity to bring a prominent building back into use and support local housing within the area, and as a sustainable development within a sustainable location we feel it should be accepted and would contribute to Kirklees’ housing requirements.”

Councillor Andrew Pinnock said: “I am generally very supportive of this because, as has been said, it’s a really good scheme to ensure that a very prominent building right in the middle of Birstall can be put to productive use.”

However, Coun Cathy Scott had some reservations and was concerned there would be a service charge placed on the properties making them inaccessible to first time buyers.

The requirement for affordable housing on the site had already been removed as the applicant had demonstrated that it would not make a sufficient profit should these properties be provided. This was independently verified.

Councillor Scott said it was really important to get it right, given the “crisis” in North Kirklees where flats are being built in historic buildings but are unaffordable. She added: “What I’m reluctant to see is the conversion of a building and the uptake on those flats is practically zero, and that’s really worrying.”

The applicant’s agent confirmed that there won’t be service charges and the properties will in fact be for rent, with all charges included within the monthly rental. Coun Scott urged the council to look into service charges going forward.

Coun Mark Thompson wanted assurance that the gravestones on site would be maintained during and after construction. A condition was added to the construction management plan for additional protection.