Grade-II listed building to have 'pigeon protection measures' installed due to damaging effect of bird droppings

Applications to install “pigeon protection measures” at Bowling Green Mills in Bingley have been approved by Bradford Council.

The mill building – next to the Leeds Liverpool Canal, was built in the 1860s and is home to clothing giant Damart.

The application is to install spikes on sections of the building to “provide a humane deterrent” to stop the birds roosting. It says there is an issue with the birds roosting on window ledges of the water tower stairwell.

Despite the proposals being relatively minor, planning applications for the work needed to be submitted to Bradford Council due to the building’s Grade II listing.

The application said: “The proposal is to install pigeon protection to the window ledges in the locations noted above in order to protect the façade in these areas from the damaging effects of bird guano.

“The area identified is the area of the building that is most affected by roosting pigeons.”

Planning officers approved a planning application and listed building consent application for the work this month.