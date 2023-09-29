Permission has been granted to convert a Grade II-listed former barn building into a new home.

The proposed work on the property in Liverton Road, Liverton, required listed building consent from Redcar and Cleveland Council.

A planning officer’s report said the “‘L shaped” building lay to the south east of Ivy Brook Cottage, which is also grade two listed, and would consist of an open plan kitchen, dining/living room, two bedrooms, an ensuite bathroom and a mezzanine area, while the first floor would provide a further bedroom.

Additional windows and door openings were also being proposed along with roof lights on all four elevations.

The northern and western elevation of the grade two listed barn building in Liverton, east Cleveland.

A written representation received by the local authority from a couple living nearby raised several objections, calling for the scaling down of a proposed aperture for a new entrance in an east wall and also opposing three slotted windows. It also “urged moderation” over a double row of lights in the east elevation roof.

The report said the plans had been revised with a conservation advisor employed by the council declaring that they would preserve the aesthetic and historical significance of the building.