Grade II-listed former barn in North Yorkshire village to be turned into home

Permission has been granted to convert a Grade II-listed former barn building into a new home.
By Stuart Arnold
Published 29th Sep 2023, 08:40 BST

The proposed work on the property in Liverton Road, Liverton, required listed building consent from Redcar and Cleveland Council.

A planning officer’s report said the “‘L shaped” building lay to the south east of Ivy Brook Cottage, which is also grade two listed, and would consist of an open plan kitchen, dining/living room, two bedrooms, an ensuite bathroom and a mezzanine area, while the first floor would provide a further bedroom.

Additional windows and door openings were also being proposed along with roof lights on all four elevations.

The northern and western elevation of the grade two listed barn building in Liverton, east Cleveland.The northern and western elevation of the grade two listed barn building in Liverton, east Cleveland.
The northern and western elevation of the grade two listed barn building in Liverton, east Cleveland.

A written representation received by the local authority from a couple living nearby raised several objections, calling for the scaling down of a proposed aperture for a new entrance in an east wall and also opposing three slotted windows. It also “urged moderation” over a double row of lights in the east elevation roof.

The report said the plans had been revised with a conservation advisor employed by the council declaring that they would preserve the aesthetic and historical significance of the building.

The advisor said internal alterations involved minimal loss of historic fabric and would also be effective in preserving the significance of the building. Conditions were added to the planning permission granted relating to specific materials to be used. The local authority permission given was on an officer delegated basis without the matter coming before its planning committee.

