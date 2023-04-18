All Sections
Grade II-listed Roundhouse railway engine shed in Leeds could become indoor padel tennis centre

A Grade II-listed railway engine shed in Leeds could become an indoor padel tennis centre.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 14:23 BST

The Roundhouse in Holbeck was built in 1847 for up to 20 locomotives maintained by the Leeds and Thirsk Railway, which ran into nearby Leeds Wellington Street Station. The surrounding canalside buildings were used for repairs and fitting, and there was also a forge on the site, which had access to the Holbeck Junction.

It was in use until 1904, when the new Neville Hill train depot in east Leeds superseded it as it had become too small for newer steam engines, and has since had a number of commercial uses after a major restoration in the 1990s, including as a car and van hire premises.

The company We Are Padel UK has applied to Leeds City Council for permission to convert the Roundhouse into a facility for padel, a cross between tennis and squash played on a smaller enclosed court. The game is popular in continental Europe and is more accessible for all abilities and age groups than other racket sports.

The Roundhouse was a railway engine shed until 1904The Roundhouse was a railway engine shed until 1904
The site would have five indoor and five outdoor courts, changing rooms and a cafe area, with 19 parking spaces.

Ten per cent of the profits from the centre would be invested in community projects. The application also states that the building is at risk of falling into disrepair.

It is considered an almost unique survivor of its type of railway architecture.

Part of the Leeds to Thirsk line is still in use as far as Harrogate, though the northern section to Thirsk closed in the 1950s.