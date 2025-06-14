A listed Bradford pub dating back to the 1800s has been demolished after being “deemed unsafe.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contractors working on the conversion of the Hare and Hounds on Great Horton Road were told to vacate the site after a visit by a building inspector.

Earlier this year Bradford Council granted planning permission for the conversion of the Grade II listed building into a convenience store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application, submitted by MGM Property Investment, would have seen much of the listed building retained, with a new build extension.

The Hare And Hounds in Bradford has been demolished

Approving the development, planning officers said the work would help secure the building’s future.

The building had originated as a farmhouse before being converted into a pub in the 19th Century to serve people travelling between Bradford and Halifax.

Despite being hugely popular in its peak, the pub has stood empty for over five years, and had recently suffered from vandalism, break ins and arson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Numerous people contacted the Local Democracy Reporting Service on Thursday (Jun 12) to raise concerns that the pub was being demolished – not repaired and refurbished. By Thursday afternoon the site had been flattened.

The LDRS asked Bradford Council and local Councillor Luke Majkowski – who campaigned for the building to be restored, why the protected building had been demolished.

Coun Majkowski said: “It is with regret that I confirm The Hare & Hounds has had to be demolished following the service of a Section 78 Emergency Demolition Notice by the council.

“From the outset of the project, the developers worked closely with myself, as well as colleagues in Heritage, Environmental Health, and Planning, with the intention of preserving the main structure and converting it into a retail unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, once work commenced on site and key heritage features—such as roof tiles—were carefully removed for preservation, the structural condition of the building deteriorated rapidly.

“Significant wall collapses occurred and chimney stacks were found to be at immediate risk of falling.

“At this point, the building inspector deemed the site unsafe, instructed all personnel to vacate, and issued a Section 78 Notice mandating the emergency demolition of the building.

“The developers remain in dialogue with both Heritage and Planning teams to consider any future steps, though no further updates are available at this time.