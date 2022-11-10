The list includes buildings and monuments that are at risk of falling into disrepair through disuse or inappropriate development.

Although 10 sites of concern have been added because of their deteriorating condition, 11 places have been removed from the register after restoration work succeeded in saving them.

One of those brought back to life is Keppel’s Column near Rotherham, the 115ft Grade II-listed folly tower that was once part of the Wentworth Woodhouse estate. In September it re-opened to the public for the first time since the 1960s and visitors can now climb up to a viewing platform at the top.

The distinctive Waterloo Kiln was once part of the Rockingham Pottery works near Rotherham but is now decaying

After its closure in 1962, Rotherham Council took it on, but it was added to the register in 1998 as the internal staircase was disintegrating. A Historic England grant allowed repairs to be completed.

Also saved were the Grade II-listed Georgian orangery, fire engine house and potting sheds in the grounds of Ripley Castle near Harrogate, home of the Ingilby baronets. They spent over 20 years on the danger list before repairs were finally finished.

Castle owner Sir Thomas Ingilby said: “I’m extremely grateful to Historic England for the help and support over many years which have helped to repair these handsome historic garden buildings which form the centrepiece of Ripley Castle’s beautiful grounds. Their restoration will improve the experience of the tens of thousands of people who visit every year.”

Yet Historic England fears for the future of the Rockingham Kiln in Swinton, near Rotherham, once part of an internationally famous porcelain works that produced flamboyant ornaments and crockery for royalty.

Cappleside Barn in Rathmell in the Yorkshire Dales is no longer at risk

The bottle-shaped building is a rare survivor from the site, which became famous because of its popularity with the Fitzwilliam family at nearby Wentworth Woodhouse. Although it closed in 1842, examples of the pottery are still highly prized.

The kiln’s condition has declined and it is disused, but Rotherham Council hope to eventually repurpose it.

Two country houses have contrasting fates – Ledston Hall near Castleford has been taken off the list following its conversion into flats, after the majority of the Grade I-listed mansion became vacant. However, Lupset Hall near Wakefield has been added to it as its future is uncertain. The house was in council ownership and used as a golf course’s clubhouse until 2014, when it was sold, but subsequent private owners have so far not progressed plans for residential redevelopment.

The Conservation Area covering the village of Whitwood in Wakefield is also now of concern to Historic England.

Lupset Hall in Wakefield's future is uncertain

The Yorkshire sites removed from the Heritage at Risk register

- Orangery with flanking walls, bothies and pavilion, Ripley Castle, Harrogate

- Keppel’s Column, Rotherham

- Church of St James, Baldersby, Harrogate

Ledston Hall near Castleford has been brought back into use

- Temple of Victory with railed enclosure, Allerton Park, Flaxby, Harrogate

- Leah's Yard, Cambridge Street, Sheffield

- Malt House, Crigglestone, Wakefield

- Cappleside Barn, Rathmell, Craven

- Round barrow on Wheeldale Moor, Egton, Scarborough

- Roppa South Cross on Carr Cote Ridge, Piethorn, Helmsley

Keppel's Column is no longer at risk after re-opening this year

- Ledston Hall, Leeds

- Gate piers on former drive, Ledston Hall

The Yorkshire sites added to the Heritage at Risk register

- Rockingham Kiln (Swinton Pottery) Rotherham

- Former Elsecar Ironworks, Wentworth, Rotherham

- Church of All Saints, Stockbridge Lane, Owston, Doncaster

- Church of St Catherine, Richmond Road, Sheffield

- Cementation furnace, Hoyle Street, Sheffield

- Church of St Agnes, Stoney Rock Lane, Leeds

- Lupset Hall, Horbury Road, Wakefield

- Whitwood Conservation Area, Wakefield

- Round barrow, Silpho, Scarborough

- Round barrow, Hutton Buscel, Scarborough