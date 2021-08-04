Mulberry Ledbury Chocolate Brown Darwin Leather Handbag - £150-200 plus buyer’s premium

A rare and exceptional early 19th century patchwork quilt is expected to attract international buyers as the star player in the next Tennants Auctioneers’ costume, accessories and textiles sale later this month in Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

Estimated to sell for £3,000-5,000 (plus buyer’s premium), the quilt incorporates pieces of an 18th century textile, beautifully embroidered with floral sprigs and flower heads, in remarkable condition, retaining its vivid colour and fine stitching.

The Tennants sale will also offer a range of antique and vintage costume including a small private collection of antique lace costume accessories and trims and Victorian crinoline frames, Edwardian dresses, daywear from the 1940s to the 1960s and eveningwear from the 1970s. Luxury designer accessories on offer include scarves by Hermes and handbags by Mulberry, Louis Vuitton, Salvatore Ferragamo, Gucci and Cartier.

Gucci Black Leather Shoulder Bag - £80-120 plus buyer’s premium

Also expected to attract interest from international buyers is a late 19th/early 20th century Suzani, a decoratively embroidered tribal textile originating from Central Asia (estimate: £300-500). It bears a fabric label for Ganeshi Lall & Son, a family-run jewellers and embroiderers established in India since 1845.

There is also a late 18th century Queen Anne type doll, with an estimate of £600-800, measuring 40cm high, with a carved wooden head with blonde wig and wide eyes with inlaid blue irises, sold together with costume remnants and a blue grosgrain hat.

A small private collection of fabric samples and textile designs is also up for sale, ranging in date from the 19th century to the 1970s and sold in 10 lots. Highlights include a 19th century French fabric sample book, incorporating 1,128 fabric samples (estimate: £200-300).

Hermès Silk Square Cheval Turc £100-150 plus buyer’s premium

Tennants Auctioneers’ costume, accessories and textiles sale takes place on August 21. Prices quoted are an estimated hammer price, which is subject to 20 per cent buyer’s premium plus VAT. An illustrated catalogue for the sale will be available at www.tennants.co.uk.

Circa 1970s Evening Wear, by Simon Ellis, Jean Varon, Bibi Couture, Blanes, Karida, Lengo and Sportaville. Estimate: £100-150

A collection of 10 1950s dresses will go on sale at Tennants.