Both have links to the Queen and are among six buildings and monuments nationally selected and approved by Historic England.

The Sun Pavilion and Colonnade in Harrogate - a 1930s Art Deco-style tearoom visited by the Queen following a major restoration in 1998 - is given Grade II-level protection, as are the marker stones on the M62 that mark the boundary between Yorkshire and Lancashire near the village of Ripponden. The Queen opened the motorway in 1971.

The stones display the White and Red Rose emblems of the Houses of York and Lancaster.

The Sun Pavilion and Colonnade, Harrogate

The listings aim to highlight some of the many important places from Her Majesty’s reign and reflect the important social, technical and cultural changes which have taken place over the past 70 years.

Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson said: “These new listings celebrate the diversity and richness of our heritage overseen by Her Majesty during her 70-year reign, showing how the fabric of the nation has changed and developed.”

M62 White Rose marker, Ripponden

The Sun Pavilion and Colonnade were constructed in 1933 to designs by Leonard Clarke, the borough surveyor, as part of a £60,000 spa development scheme intended to be one of the finest in Europe.

The classical building with Art Deco details was opened by noted medic Lord Horder of Ashford and the opening ceremony was captured on film by British Pathé.

The Pavilion was designed as a place to take refreshment and rest after exercise or after taking the spa waters in the town centre.

After a period of decline in the 1980s, the site was restored following a campaign led by passionate local resident Anne Smith and supported by celebrities including author James Herriot.

In 1998, the Sun Pavilion was officially re-opened by Queen Elizabeth II, and in 2018 celebrations were held to mark the 20th anniversary of Her Majesty's visit.

M62 motorway Yorkshire commemorative markers and plaques, Ripponden

Construction on the M62 ended in 1970 with the completion of the final stretch through the Pennines.

The new motorway opened to traffic in 1971 and became the country's highest, reaching a summit of 372m across the Yorkshire-Lancashire border.

It was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth, and two plaques on pyramidal marker stones were constructed in commemoration of the achievement, one on each side of the M62, which runs through the two counties.

In place of county names, the markers instead display the historic symbols of the White Rose of the House of York and the Red Rose of the House of Lancaster; as well as highly recognised emblems of the two historic counties, the rose motifs are a reminder of the historic rivalry between the two, and the later uniting of the flowers by the house of Tudor.