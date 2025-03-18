Whitby’s former HSBC bank could be converted into a restaurant and a pair of holiday lets if plans are approved by the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A proposal to convert the former HSBC bank branch at 4-5 Baxtergate, Whitby into a restaurant and bar as well as holiday lets has been submitted to North Yorkshire Council.

Mr A. Hussain’s plan seeks permission for internal and external changes to the building as well as a change of use to create two holiday lets on the first floor and the attic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Luxury Leisure’s plans to convert the Halifax at 67-68 Baxtergate into a 24-hour adult gaming centre were rejected by councillors following more than 500 public objections and a petition that was presented to Parliament.

Former HSBC Whitby

A ‘floating’ mezzanine floor would be created within the former banking hall which has a vaulted ceiling enriched with ornate plaster mouldings above a projecting cornice.

The applicant said that the mezzanine floor is “required to provide additional seating space to make the restaurant and bar use a viable proposition and will enable guests to appreciate the full height space and decoration.”

It would “float above the space on a steel structure with five steel columns”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Historic England, the Grade-II Listed building was constructed in 1891 for the York City and County Bank.

Most recently, until 2023, it was a branch of the HSBC bank.

All windows are set to be retained and repaired and access to the first and second floor holiday apartments would be gained from the rear yard.

Submitted proposals state that repairing and reusing the building would contribute positively to the character and appearance of the town’s conservation area and would bring “new business and tourism accommodation to the local economy” as well as supporting local suppliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is “inevitable” that some of the proposed works would adversely affect the existing character of the building, according to the applicant, “however, these have been minimised as much as possible through good conservation planning and offset against the beneficial effects of enhancement and reuse”.