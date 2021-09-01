Historic timeball craned back onto Hull's Guildhall as part of a £452,000 makeover

The time ball will be back in action next Spring Picture: Tony Johnson

Contractors Hobson & Porter carefully lifted the historic Guildhall time ball, in Hull, which weighs nearly 8st (50kgs), over 230ft into the air by crane on Wednesday before manually lowering it onto the mast above the clock tower.

Time balls were used by the Ancient Greeks and also by mariners in days gone by to set their instruments.

Hull’s time-keeping device was completed in 1918, but was soon obsolete. They had been used by officers on ships in the estuary.

The restored time ball is craned back on top of Hull's Guildhall Picture: Tony Johnson

They could see it travel up the mast and drop at Greenwich Mean Time, either noon or 1pm, depending on the time of year, allowing the officers to set their instruments.

The time ball will be brought back into full working order in the spring, marking 100 years since the ball last dropped. Until then the view will be hidden by scaffolding.

A weathervane, modelled on an 18th century merchant ship, was also installed.

Both pieces, designed and manufactured by clockmakers Smith of Derby, have been finished in 23.5 carat English gold leaf.

The restoration is part of the Yorkshire's Maritime City project

Council leader Daren Hale said: “As well as being a stunning feature in the city’s skyline, the restoration of the time ball and the renovation of the tower contributes to our ambition to make Hull a world-class visitor destination.

"As an integral part of our Maritime Project, it will allow this important aspect of Hull’s unique maritime history to be rediscovered and celebrated by local residents and visitors for generations to come.

Including the famous time balls at Greenwich and at Nelson’s Monument on Calton Hill, Edinburgh, there are about 60 examples around the world.