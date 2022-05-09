Holmfirth Festival of Folk: In pictures as grand celebrations mark a return for 2022

Festivities ran all through the weekend, with workshops, bands, a ceilidh and many performances from dance troupes.

For the past two years the hugely popular festival has been held online, and this year's return marks 44 years since it was first launched.

Run entirely by volunteers, the festival celebrates all things 'folk', from bands to dance groups to storytelling.

Workshops Workshops, meanwhile, featured participatory events from drumming to shanty singing.

A key feature of the popular festival, which has been held online for the past two years, is band music and performances, with acts appearing in pubs across the town.

Committee member Andrew Carver said this year's festival, as a return to in-person events for its 44th year, had been "amazing".

Committee member Andrew Carver said: "We've had probably a record number of bands, and a record number of dancers. The atmosphere has been absolutely brilliant."