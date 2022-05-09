There were 18 dance groups performing, from belly dancing to traditional Morris, complete with garlands, slings and bobbins, and traditional bells and clogs. Image: James Hardisty
Holmfirth Festival of Folk: In pictures as grand celebrations mark a return for 2022

A joyous return for the Holmfirth Festival of Folk has been hailed a record success as dancers twirled in traditional finery to bring life to old customs and with merry revelry.

By Ruby Kitchen
Monday, 9th May 2022, 6:00 am

Festivities ran all through the weekend, with workshops, bands, a ceilidh and many performances from dance troupes.

For the past two years the hugely popular festival has been held online, and this year's return marks 44 years since it was first launched.

Run entirely by volunteers, the festival celebrates all things 'folk', from bands to dance groups to storytelling.

1. Workshops

Workshops, meanwhile, featured participatory events from drumming to shanty singing. Image: James Hardisty

2. Music

A key feature of the popular festival, which has been held online for the past two years, is band music and performances, with acts appearing in pubs across the town.

3. Return

Committee member Andrew Carver said this year’s festival, as a return to in-person events for its 44th year, had been “amazing”. Image: James Hardisty

4. Atmosphere

Committee member Andrew Carver said: “We’ve had probably a record number of bands, and a record number of dancers. The atmosphere has been absolutely brilliant." Image: James Hardisty

