Homes approved in Yorkshire village despite concerns on 'overbearing' impact on 12th Century church

The proposals for land next to Cayton Village Caravan Park were first granted outline permission by Scarborough Borough Council in 2017 and received a final approval at a meeting on November 4.

This was despite ward councillors flagging worries over the village’s sewage system which they say is already struggling to cope and backs up into gardens and homes.

Councillors Roberta Swiers and Simon Green, who both represent the Cayton ward, also demanded that several one-and-a-half storey properties proposed near the historic St John the Baptist Church were reduced to bungalows.

The area of land where the homes will be built

Councillor Swiers said: “We agree that some parts of the plans have been amended satisfactorily, however, we continue to object strongly to the use of these one-and-a-half storey homes facing what is a remarkable church.

“This church is so precious and we are just surrounding it with properties.”

Councillor Green added: “How can houses be one-and-a-half storeys when there is one floor at ground level and another above? In my mind that is two storeys. Please let us have bungalows so that views of the heritage church are not totally obscured.”

Despite these concerns, council officers recommended the plans for approval saying all statutory consultees – including Historic England and Yorkshire Water – had not made any objections.

Barratt Homes, which are the developers behind the scheme, also said their proposals had been amended several times following feedback.

Liam Tate, a planning manager at the company, told today’s meeting: “The proposals before you today have followed approximately 15 months of discussions.

“Through meetings, telephone calls and advice from specialists, we now feel we have developed a scheme which is fully supported by all consultees. The proposal is fully compliant with all national and local policy, and it will deliver much-needed affordable housing.”

A total of 96 homes were approved for the Mill Lane site which was previously used as a recreational area for the Cayton Village Caravan Park.