Historic England has backed plans to ‘breathe new life’ into two of Huddersfield’s listed buildings.

Kirklees Council plan to refurbish and extend the Grade II-listed Huddersfield Library to create a new museum about the town’s history while Queensgate Market, which recently closed, will be redeveloped into a new library and food hall featuring local independent traders.

The Heart will also eventually have a new entertainment venue, art gallery, urban park and outdoor events space.

Historic England’s inspector of historic buildings Emma Sharpe said: “The Cultural Heart is an ambitious project to revitalise this part of Huddersfield’s town centre. It could offer substantial benefits to local people and visitors, including the enhancement of important historic buildings through increased investment and greater public access.

The Grade II-listed 1930s Huddersfield Library and Art Gallery.

“We welcome the way in which the proposals have been developed with consideration for the significance of Huddersfield’s heritage generally and the particular historic and architectural significance of the Queensgate Market and library buildings.

“It’s really helpful for us to be involved with a project like the Cultural Heart in the early stages. This way, we can highlight the significance of protected historic buildings and advise on how development plans can help retain and enhance their special character.”

Coun Graham Turner of Kirklees Council said: “The investment in, and revitalisation of our town centres is vital if they are to thrive again.

“The Cultural Heart strikes the perfect balance of creating a vibrant and welcoming destination for all whilst celebrating the town’s heritage and putting the magnificent historic buildings front and centre.

“We are proud of our heritage and are committed to not just preserving these important buildings but giving them a new lease of life so that they can be enjoyed for generations to come.

“I am really pleased that we have developed a strong partnership with Historic England, whose support has also been vital in bringing the iconic George hotel back to life after years of decay and neglect.

“I look forward to working with them on future projects across Kirklees.”