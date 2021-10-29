A factory fire in 1941 in Huddersfield town centre was sparked by a man’s pipe in a coat pocket.

The victims, many of them teenage girls, were trapped by the fire at the H Booth & Sons factory which has since been demolished.

A memorial service will be held tomorrow at Edgerton Cemetery in the town to commemorate 80 years since the tragedy.

The service will be held at Edgerton Cemetery in Huddersfield

A combination of fire safety failures including a poor buzzer system, no evacuation drill and only one internal staircase led to the tragedy, after a workman failed to extinguish his pipe before placing it in his jacket.

The memorial event is open to anyone who would like to pay their respects. The service will be led by the Vicar of Huddersfield, Canon Rachel Firth.

Music will be provided by The Band of the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Huddersfield fire crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Fire Service Assistant District Commander Chris Bell, the Mayor of Kirklees Coun Nigel Patrick, Neighbourhood Policing Team District Commander Alan Travis, victims’ family members and relatives of the rescuers will be in attendance.