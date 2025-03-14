In pictures: Sir Nigel Gresley returns to North Yorkshire Moors Railway for special celebration services

The Sir Nigel Gresley will be returning to The North Yorkshire Moors Railway between March 22 to 30 and be in action in between Pickering and Grosmont.

Built at Doncaster works, No. 4498 ‘Sir Nigel Gresley’ entered service in 1937 following a naming ceremony at Marylebone station on 26th November.

It was the 100th Gresley Pacific built by the London and North Eastern Railway.

The locomotive was mainly based at London King's Cross, with a spell at Grantham during World War II, and was briefly re-numbered as No. 7 before becoming No. 60007 when the LNER was merged into British Railways.

Nick Simpson, Head of Mechanical Engineering at the NYMR, said: “Sir Nigel Gresley is not just a locomotive; it’s a masterpiece of engineering that represents an era of innovation and national pride. We are delighted to have this iconic engine back at the NYMR, allowing visitors to witness its power first hand as part of our Railway 200 celebrations.”

These services are part of the NYMR’s Railway 200 celebrations, marking 200 years since the birth of the modern railway in the UK.

Alongside the visiting locomotive, during 2025 there will be The 200 Trail and Railway 200 Special Pullman Dining services.

