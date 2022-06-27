In pictures: Total Warrior welcomes more than 25,000 people to its Great Northern Mud Run at Bramham Park

More than 6,500 young people also took part in the Junior Warrior course, including students from across 50 local schools and the North Yorkshire and Central Yorkshire Scouts.

The top ultra warriors for this year have been named as Isla Horsburgh, who managed three-and-a-half laps in the five-hour window, and Paul Hoult who completed four.

Entries for next year have now opened with cut-price tickets for 48 hours - Total Warrior has published some of its own pictures on Instagram and Facebook.

1. Heights An astonishing 178 'ultra warriors' additionally powered through at least two laps of the longer course yesterday, promised free entry for life if they managed more than five rounds. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Mud run The main event, dubbed the "pinnacle" of obstacle racing, is said to be one of the most challenging in the UK, with options for either 6km or 12km races. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Fire pits It's noted as one of the most challenging for a reason, with fire pit jumps and 'mud moguls' featuring on the course as well. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Taking the plunge There were climbing walls and mud slides, ice plunge pools and waterfall climbs. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe