Incredible pictures show Yorkshire river 'running dry' as water flows underground
These incredible pictures show people exploring the riverbed of the Wharfe in North Yorkshire following a period of dry weather.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 10:51 am
The phenomenon can occur when low water levels means it runs into cracks and gaps in the limestone before surfacing again further downstream. This might not be a proper drought, but what do you remember the droughts of Yorkshire s past? Email [email protected].
