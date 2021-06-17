The River Wharfe

Incredible pictures show Yorkshire river 'running dry' as water flows underground

These incredible pictures show people exploring the riverbed of the Wharfe in North Yorkshire following a period of dry weather.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 10:51 am

The phenomenon can occur when low water levels means it runs into cracks and gaps in the limestone before surfacing again further downstream. This might not be a proper drought, but what do you remember the droughts of Yorkshire s past? Email [email protected].

1. Bridge

The Grade-II listed bridge was not needed this week as the water went underground to emerge again downstream.

Buy photo

2. Warm weather

The hot weather has seen water levels in the river drop.

Buy photo

3. Stones

Many people have been exploring the riverbed since the water has gone underground, with some creating towers out of stones.

Buy photo

4. Riverbed

It's led to a rare chance for people to see what lies at the bottom of the river.

Buy photo
YorkshireNorth YorkshireWharfeEmail
Next Page
Page 1 of 3