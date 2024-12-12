Inside Grade II-listed Yorkshire lock as repairs are carried out

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the Canal & River Trust has launched a fundraising campaign, shining a spotlight on the work that goes on behind the scenes.

Last winter alone, more than £10m in damage was caused to the network with heavy rain and strong winds in named storms.

The charity is now seeing a programme of maintenance and repairs. A vast lock, drained to expose worn plants, ground paddles, and faded grooves in its floor.

Darren Trolley, Team Leader for the Canal & River Trust stood in the fore-bay of the lock-gates. Picture: James Hardisty.

Dan Timbers, project manager, is overseeing the repair programme, which has begun with Leeds River Lock 1, built in the mid 1770s at the end of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal basin.

“Built by hand around 250 years ago, our amazing historic waterways require constant maintenance," he said.

"The condition and effectiveness of this lock has been deteriorating over several years and now requires urgent and important repairs to be carried out."

The Granary Wharf lock once provided a gateway for the passage of goods down the River Aire, before going on to east coast ports.

Contractors from J N Bentley working for the Canal & River Trust inspecting the drained Leeds River Lock 1. Picture: James Hardisty

Now in a conservation area, it was awarded Grade II listed status and protection by Historic England in 1993 because of its architectural and historic merit.

It is hoped, said Mr Timbers, that work can be completed before Christmas.

Spanning 320 miles across Yorkshire and the North East - and 2,000 across England and Wales - the nation's canals are as busy today as they've ever been, the trust has said. They draw 10.3m visits a fortnight and more boats than at the height of the Industrial Revolution.

But dating back to the 18th century these historic canals need action to ensure they aren't irreparably damaged by climate change.

There are thousands of centuries-old hand-crafted bridges, locks, tunnels, embankments and aqueducts.

The winter programme of repairs will include 129 new lock gates, handcrafted in the charity’s specialist workshops, then masonry repairs. Work to fix leaks, and inspections to check on ageing infrastructure.

There is a rising cost, it warns, to repairing storm and flood damage.

Richard Parry, charity chief executive, said: “Britain’s ageing canals are a national treasure. And whilst the canal network is cherished by today’s society, it is, however, also facing a perfect storm, with costs rising and support from Government reducing.

“As we head into winter, we’re bracing ourselves for more costly damage from extreme weather but also working to make these aged former transport routes, and the wildlife they support, as resilient as possible.

"Our specialist teams of skilled workers and volunteers will be giving long hours, carrying out heritage conservation works, and fighting to respond to the storms that are becoming ever more common.