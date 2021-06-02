This is everything you need to know about the Platinum Jubilee happening in 2022 - and what events are planned to celebrate the occasion.

When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

The UK will enjoy an extra bank holiday in 2022 to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee (Photo: Leon Neal/Daniel Leal-Olivias/Steve Parsons/Getty Images)

While Saturday 6 February technically marks the date that the Queen ascended to the throne, it also is the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI, and therefore is known as a date the Queen does not wish to celebrate.

Instead, the Platinum Jubilee will take place on Friday 3 June, 2022, much like the Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilees, with the summer month additionally offering a better chance of good weather. The historic Jubilee will be celebrated across four days.

The date will celebrate the Queen’s 70th anniversary on the throne, and she will be the first ever British monarch to mark a Platinum Jubilee. Queen Elizabeth II became the longest reigning British monarch on 9 September 2015, when she surpassed the previous record set by her great-great-grandmother Victoria.

Will there be an extra bank holiday?

Brits will indeed enjoy an extra bank holiday in 2022 in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Last year, the Government announced that the May bank holiday weekend would be moved to Thursday 2 June, and an additional bank holiday on Friday 3 June will see a four day weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A Tweet from the official Royal Family Twitter account said: “The extended bank holiday weekend will see public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on the Queen’s 70 years of service.”

What events will be taking place?

Culture Secretary Oliver Downden said: “Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment - and one that deserves a celebration to remember.

"We can all look forward to a special, four-day Jubilee weekend, when we will put on a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show that mixes the best of British ceremonial splendour with cutting edge art and technology.

"It will bring the entire nation and the Commonwealth together in a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s reign."

This is the full breakdown of events that will be taking place over the course of the four days to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Thursday 2 June

The Queen’s birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will take place, featuring over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians coming together in the traditional parade to mark the Queen’s official birthday.

Starting at Buckingham Palace, the parade will move down The Mall to Horse Guards Palace, joined by members of the royal family on horseback and in carriages.

The parade will end with the traditional RAF fly-past, watched by the Queen and the royal family from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Also on Thursday 2 June, the UK’s long standing tradition of celebrating royal Jubilees, Weddings and Coronations with the lighting of beacons will take place to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Beacons will be lit throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories.

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, beacons, for the first time, will be lit in each of the capital cities of the Commonwealth countries.

Friday 3 June

A service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral, with further details and events to be announced.

Saturday 4 June

The Queen, accompanied by members of the royal family, will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs.

Also on Saturday is the “Platinum Party at the Palace”. The BBC will stage and broadcast a special live concert from Buckingham Palace, which will bring together some of the world’s biggest names in entertainment to celebrate the Queen’s seven decade reign.

Members of the public will be able to apply to attend the special event, with more details to be announced.

Sunday 5 June

Every year since the idea was launched in 2009, The Big Lunch has encouraged communities to celebrate their connections and get to know each other a bit better, in the spirit of fun and friendship.

In 2022, the Big Jubilee Lunch will bring the Jubilee celebrations into the heart of every community.

Members of the public are invited to share friendship, food and fun with their neighbours as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The royal family says that “a Big Jubilee Lunch can be big or small - street party or picnic, tea and cake or a garden barbeque”.

Also taking place on Sunday 5 June to wrap up the Platinum Jubilee celebrations is the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

A pageant of over 5,000 people from across the UK and the Commonwealth will take place against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace, and the surrounding streets.

It will feature street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume, and celebrate the service of the Queen’s reign, as well as honouring the collective service of people and communities across the country.

Will there be a commemorative medal for the Platinum Jubilee?

In keeping with tradition, a Platinum Jubilee medal will be awarded to those who work in the public services, including representatives of the Armed Forces, the emergency services and the prison services.

The Government states that the “design and qualifying criteria for the Platinum Jubilee medal will be announced in due course”.