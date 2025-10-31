The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway has been shortlisted for an award at this year’s National Railway Heritage Awards.

The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway’s (K&WVR) Water Tower Visitor Centre has been shortlisted at the 2025 National Railway Heritage Awards.

The Grade II-listed building, located at the south-western end of Keighley Station’s Platform Four, was originally constructed by the Midland Railway in 1883.

In 2024, the K&WVR transformed the ground floor into a modern visitor centre, funded by £100,000 from the Keighley Towns Fund, with an additional £42,000 from The Railway Heritage Trust.

The centre, accessed directly from Platform Four, features audiovisual displays, maps, models, and other exhibits sharing the history of the five-mile Worth Valley line from Keighley to Oxenhope and the story of the tower itself.

A key part of the centre’s design was the inclusion of step-free access, ensuring it is welcoming and accessible to all visitors.

Uniquely, the Water Tower remains fully operational, with its massive roof tank continuing to supply water for the railway’s fleet of heritage steam locomotives.

The judges praised the project in their initial report which stated: “Overall this is a highly commendable scheme to bring public access to a previously inaccessible structure and to so admirably explain its function and history.”

Keighley and Worth Valley chairman, Matt Stroh, said: “We have had a great, young team working hard to improve Keighley station for visitors.

“The new visitor centre is testimony to their commitment, enthusiasm and vision, and they have created a great venue in a building that has been previously closed to our passengers.

“We now have a well-designed, engaging and welcoming facility, and one which is entirely sympathetic and apt for the stunning historic building that houses the centre.”

Bradford Council’s portfolio holder for regeneration, transport and planning coun, Alex Ross-Shaw, said: “We are delighted the historic water tower building now has a new lease of life while maintaining the crucial purpose for which it was built and it’s great to see this excellent project formally recognised. Our thanks and huge congratulations to the team at K&WVR.”

Chair of Keighley Towns Fund, Tim Rogers, added: “This is a great example of the work of the towns fund, where we’ve made a significant difference in a way which will benefit visitors for years to come.

“The K&WVR is a jewel in Keighley’s crown and to be able to support it in such a meaningful way has been a real privilege for us.”