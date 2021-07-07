'Last chance to rescue' Grade II-listed building which was ravaged by fire

Spout House in Stannington

Sheffield Council s planning and highways committee granted approval to extend the existing Spout House, on Spout Lane, Stannington, and outbuildings to form two houses and build an additional detached house. They also approved listed building consent.

The historic site – believed to date back to the 1600s – was engulfed in a fire in 2016 that killed an elderly couple and caused severe damage to the building.

Councillor Andrew Sangar, a member of the committee who voted in favour of the plans, said: “I think this is the last chance to rescue Spout House. It’s a very ambitious project. Over the last few decades we have lost many old farm buildings across the Sheffield area so I think this development is sympathetic to the building and the surroundings.

Spout House during the fire

“Clearly it is not an easy site, both in terms of the loss of trees and the replacement of trees and the landscape and the whole drainage issues.

"I’m sure when Spout House was built at the end of the 17th century they didn’t agonise over the drainage issues as much as they should have done but we quite rightly are spending our time talking about the drainage issues and also the wildlife that has encroached on the site and wouldn’t have been there as a working farm.

“I wish the developers well and I will be supporting the officer’s recommendation (to approve it).”

Coun Peter Price, chair of the committee, added: “It’s clear to me that building hasn’t got much life left in it. If it’s left for much longer it will fall down.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a building in such a bad state where all the internals are burnt out and the roof is gone. Some of the walls are sloping and the outside was so badly overgrown you could hardly get to it.