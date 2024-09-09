An industrial diesel locomotive event at Leeming Bar station operated six locomotives simultaneously and has seen a huge success with more than 500 visitors attending and will return next year.

Wensleydale Railway held its first industrial diesel locomotive event from Saturday, August 24 to Monday, August 26, 2024 at Leeming Bar station and it turned out so popular that the event is set to return next year.

The special timetable over the three-day event included six of its locomotives running at the same time as well as passenger and freight demonstration trains which ran between Leeming Bar and Scruton and passenger services between Leeming Bar and Leyburn.

While the event was predominantly targeted at railway enthusiasts, it welcomed a variety of people of all ages who are fascinated by trains and railways and more visitors attended

Visitors at indusrial diesel event at Leeming Bar. (Pic credit: Nick Keegan)

The railway operated its entire diesel shunter fleet and the feedback was positive.

Marketing and fundraising manager at Wensleydale Railway, Nick Keegan, told The Yorkshire Post: “It was the first time that both our class 14 locomotive NCB No.38 (D9513) and Sentinel 0-6-0 shunter have operated services on our railway.

“It was also the first time that our resident class 37 locomotive has worked our passenger services since recent repairs and repainting work was carried out.

“Having attended the event myself, all the feedback we’ve had, plus conversations with the management team, our passenger numbers were significantly up on what we normally carry on a normal weekend.

Indusrial diesel train at Leyburn station. (Pic credit: Nick Keegan)

“It was well supported by more than just railway enthusiasts, for example there were a lot of younger people there as well, young enthusiasts within the railway teams, there were families, grandparents etc.”

The demand of the event inspired the organisers to bring it back for 2025.

“The response that we got over the three days was significant,” Mr Keegan said.

“It made us realise that there was interest there and it’s definitely worth our while doing it again. It helps us to expand on events going forwards.

“There were a lot of people from the North East, there were people who came down from Newcastle, Hartlepool, people up from Leeds, Harrogate and places like that. We will definitely do it again.”

There are a few factors that contributed to the event’s success according to Mr Keegan.

“The number of locomotives running, the variety of services that we offered all added to the mix,” he said.

“Plus we actually improved our catering offer as well, we offered hot bacon and sausage sandwiches which were popular with people.

“The reason for the event being a success as far as we’re concerned as a railway, is down to the public and the community supporting us but we couldn’t put events on without our volunteers.

“The extent of the contribution they make, I mean long days that they work, a lot of enthusiasm, they just want to show off the railway to the public.

“You get the feeling at the events that we couldn’t do it without the volunteers. They go above and beyond.”