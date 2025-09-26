Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was once the largest silk mill in the world and still today, Lister Mills is an imposing landmark on Bradford’s skyline.

The complex of buildings and towering chimney stack is described by Historic England as the grandest industrial monument of the worsted trade – and next week that remarkable architecture will be the setting for a limited-run projection show as part of Bradford’s UK City of Culture programme.

STRIKE is a tribute to pioneering Bradford women who have helped to shape not only the district, but the wider world. Created by Urban Projections in collaboration with musician and poet Bitez, the work is made up of light and projection and an accompanying soundscape and will transform the Grade II*-Listed complex also known as Manningham Mills.

Lister Mills pictured above the houses of Manningham, Bradford.

“I hope that people will get the chance to experience something completely different, to see the building in a whole different light,” says Rebecca Smith, the artist behind Urban Projections.

“I hope that it will give people the chance to learn and reflect a little on the amazing stories of these women. And I hope that people will get the chance to take something away from it that's really positive as well

"Because the whole piece has a very uplifting vibe with the realisation that if we group together and act as one, then we can enable real change.”

Rebecca’s projects have been seen in major venues such as the Saatchi Gallery, Tate, The Royal Academy of Arts, and The Royal Albert Hall, but they also find a home in public spaces and outdoor locations.

Shanaz Gulzar, creative director of Bradford 2025.

This particular work has been inspired by a landmark moment in the history of Bradford and the modern labour movement, one which involved the mill itself.

Industrialist and inventor Samuel Cunliffe Lister commissioned the construction of the complex as it is known today after the original Manningham Mills were destroyed by fire in 1871.

During its heyday, it provided fabric for the coronation of King George V and curtains to The White House, and employed more than 10,000 people, manufacturing textiles such as velvet and silk in the city that was once known as the ‘wool capital of the world’.

Yet whilst the textile industry brought wealth, jobs and prosperity to Bradford, Lister Mill, today home to residential apartments and commercial units, is also known for being the site of a bitter dispute - a mass four month walk-out by 5,000 workers in 1891.

Nine days before Christmas in 1890, the Lister & Co workforce went on strike in protest against pay cuts. Whilst strikes were common in 19th-century England, this was different. For one thing, the workforce at Lister’s silk mill was largely women. For another, the strike shaped history, paving the way to the foundations of the Independent Labour Party.

"It stands out in history as being a strike led by women and one that had great impact in a snowball effect,” reflects 43-year-old Rebecca. “I think women really found their voice and found they were able to create change for themselves. Women from working-class backgrounds realised that when they unite together, there's power in that.”

Though the strike collapsed in April, when employees returned to work, strikers had gained support from donors across the country and had received messages of trade union solidarity.

A month after the dispute, a local independent party was formed for working class Bradfordians - the Bradford Labour Union, and in 1893, the national Independent Labour Party was then founded in the city.

STRIKE spotlights some of the radical women connected to the strike, like trade unionist and suffragette Julia Varley.

It also celebrates other pioneering Bradford women, such as Brenda Thomson, who established the Bradford City of Peace initiative to promote racial equality and peace in the area, and Fanny Hertz, who championed female education beyond domestic training.

"I think the stories of strong women in history often get hidden,” reflects Rebecca, who is based in North Nottinghamshire. “We're trying more and more to celebrate and push to the forefront these stories...I think and I hope that this piece brings them out in a really beautiful way and actually on the location itself.

"It's about other radical women as well who stood up and made their voice count and enacted change. But I think much broader than that, it's also a piece that hopefully asks people to reflect on themselves and realise that we all have a voice. I think we're living in quite divided times at the moment..

"We can learn from these amazing stories of women and people who put their voice out there to enact change and remember that can start in all of us.”

STRIKE is part of the finale season for Bradford 2025, which will close out the district’s tenure as the fourth UK City of Culture.

Creative director Shanaz Gulzar says the season is a “powerful reflection of everything Bradford 2025 stands for – bold ideas, local voices, and a deep connection to our heritage and future”.

“We’re telling stories that haven’t always had space on national stages, (including) the radical women of Manningham Mill," she says, “and cementing Bradford’s role as one of the UK’s most exciting, welcoming and creative cultural destinations.”