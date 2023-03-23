Marsden Mills, formerly known as Bank Bottom Mill, was a vital structure during the era of woollen cloth production in the 19th century and funding has now been approved to revitalise the building.

Marsden Mills, near Huddersfield, was first built in 1824 as a fulling mill, which reached its peak in the late 19th and 20th centuries under the ownership of the Crowther family. During the cloth industry, the structure was an important centre and in the late 19th century, Bank Bottom Mill, was taken over by Joseph, William and Elon Crowther who set up a business, John Crowther and Sons, named after their late father who was a woollen manufacturer.

By this stage the floor space was 57,592 square yards and consisted of 43 sets of carding machines and as many as 680 looms in production in the early part of the 20th century. The building expanded and smaller mills were replaced with five bigger companies and business was booming during the 1914-1918 war due to a huge demand for woollen cloth needed to dress men in uniform.

Bank Bottom was visited by King George V and Queen Mary on May 30, 1918 as a mark of appreciation to the contribution it was making to the war effort. Business owner John Edward Crowther made various charitable donations to the village and people of Marsden. However, in 1931 the economic crash caused by the Great Depression resulted in the mill to work short time and on July 4, 1931, John took his own life.

The view of Marsden near Huddersfield. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

By the late 20th and early 21st century, the Yorkshire textile industry had declined and consequently Bank Bottom Mill closed in 2003, with 275 job losses.

During the budget announcement on March 15, 2023, the government granted a £5.6 million funding boost to redevelop Marsden Mills through the Levelling Up Fund (LUF).

In August 2022, Kirklees Council submitted a bid for the LUF with the goal of bringing the mills back into operation and despite news that the bid had been unsuccessful, the project is now going ahead thanks to an unprecedented funding boost from the government.

What are the plans for Marsden Mills funding project?

The plans include retaining parts of the mill’s historical structure and appearance, as a beautiful heritage site, preserving the building’s history and personality.

The remainder of the building will be partially demolished to create a new, improved building, which is expected to support the town centre and local businesses.

Once the project has been completed, the new development will include commercial units and office space, potentially with residential units on the upper floors, all surrounded by stunning landscaped gardens and an attractive new courtyard. The historical facade will remain a key feature, the council said.

Leader of the council, Cllr Shabir Pandor, said: “I am pleased that the Marsden project has been given the funding it deserves. We knew when we submitted our Levelling Up Fund bids that the projects we put forward were strong ones.

“The fact that the government has approved another of those bids, alongside the successful bid for Batley town centre, goes to show that our vision for our towns is the right one. I look forward to seeing the work take shape.”

Cabinet member for regeneration at the council, Cllr Graham Turner, said: “This project will boost the local economy in Marsden, allowing it to thrive.

“I am very pleased that we can move forward on this important scheme and know that the people of Marsden and beyond will benefit from having high quality facilities in the heart of the town.”

The plan is for the project to be delivered by private sector organisations with the support of the council.

