Mount Zion Chapel, Sheffield: Historic listed building in Sheffield city centre to be converted into new flats
Developers will create 18 flats in the former Mount Zion Chapel building on Westfield Terrace, after Sheffield City Council’s planning officers decided to grant planning permission.
Mount Zion Chapel dates back to 1834 which was restored and converted into offices in 1988 – it is currently used as offices with 15 parking spaces and bin storage with undercroft lower ground area.
The proposal is to convert these offices into 18 self-contained flats while retaining parking and vehicular access.
A planning document said: “Only external alterations are to the south elevation with minor window alterations to match windows adjacent to previous toilet facilities.
“The windows are designed to be the same proportions as existing installed utilising identical profile/material, the window alterations have no effect on the listed frontage as these are to the side elevation of the 1980’s three storey office block elevation.”
Developers said 25 per cent of the flats will be “disabled compliant”.
