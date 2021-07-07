'Mouseman' and 'Rabbitman' items to be auctioned at sale of Yorkshire antique furniture

The Mouseman oak stool

The auction house will host two sales tomorrow, commencing with jewellery, watches and silver at 11am.

The sale will feature a stunning collection of beautiful jewels. From antique gold to contemporary statement jewellery, there is something for everyone. Auctioneers’ favourites include a vast selection of opals - capturing a dazzling range of colours, as well as a limited edition Longines automatic wristwatch.

An antiques, fine arts and collectors’ auction will follow at 1pm, where the 19th century Japanese silver, ivory and shibayama vase of compressed oval design is already catching the eye of many. The vase features a domed cover with a bird lift within a wire work and enamel border. It is listed with an estimate of £500 to £800.

A furniture, clocks and interiors auction will take place at 11am on Friday. This will feature a selection of antique to modern furniture, mantle clocks, barometers and longcase clocks, rugs, interiors and much more.

Items already causing quite a stir include a 1950s’ Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson oak stool with an estimate of £500 to £800, and a grandfather clock made by Peter ‘Rabbitman’ Heap of Wetwang. The Yorkshire oak longcase clock has an estimate of £2,000 to £3,000.

Duggleby Stephenson is keen to encourage younger generations to its auctions and believes the market for quality furniture, gold, silver and interesting antiques is already proving an increased attraction among younger adults.

For those who cannot attend the auction in person, there is also the opportunity to bid online.