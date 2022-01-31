National Trust: Volunteers needed to help look after Yorkshire's historic moorland

The trust said it is running monthly weekend volunteering events to give more people a chance to get involved and help look after the moor.

The 5,000 acres of the Marsden Moor estate, above Huddersfield, has been run by the National Trust since 1955 and is a haven for flora and fauna. But it needs an army of helpers to keep it in prime condition.

Volunteers have now been urged to take part in schemes such as fence repairs, planting moss to help with drainage and removing invasive species.

Volunteer Jenny Hemming, removing the Rhododendrons from the site.

A National Trust spokesman said: “This month we’re removing Invasive rhododendron in the Wessenden Valley – an invasive species that outcompetes our native plants.

“This is physical work, but it can be quite satisfying.”

The landscape is made up of moorland, valleys, peaks and crags and has long been modified by man. Marsden is at the eastern end to the important ancient Standedge crossing of the moors.

Evidence of transport-related archaeological remains dating from pre-Roman times has been discovered close to the great engineering structures of the canal and railway ages.

The landscape supports large numbers of moorland birds, such as the golden plover, red grouse, curlew and twite.

The estate, which is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest, forms part of a Special Protection Area and is a candidate for a Special Area of Conservation.