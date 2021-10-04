Dr Nuala Sweeney runs Newbegin House with her husband Walter

Newbegin House is a Georgian former gentleman's residence close to the town centre with three guest suites and a walled garden. Built in 1746 and retaining many of its original features, it has been a guesthouse since 2009 and is owned and run by Walter and Dr Nuala Sweeney. Mr Sweeney, who still works as a solicitor, served as the Conservative MP for the Vale of Glamorgan from 1992-1997. Dr Sweeney is a consultant radiologist by profession.

The Grade II-listed property, which also had an adjoining coach house, is the Sweeney family home, having previously been occupied by Mr Sweeney's parents Paddy, a well-known Beverley veterinary surgeon, and Jane. Their daughters Lucy, Siobhan and Hannah have also been involved in running the guesthouse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The B&B first entered the Good Hotel Guide in 2016 and has previously won editor's awards for the best newcomer and best value accommodation.

Dr Nuala Sweeney in the drawing room at Newbegin House

It is now a winner of one of the guide's 10 annual Cesar Awards, named after the famous Swiss hotelier Cesar Ritz and known as the 'Oscars of the hotel industry'

The commendation for Newbegin House reads: "Walter and Nuala Sweeney welcome guests warmly to their Georgian townhouse with sherry, fresh milk and flowers in bedrooms, and a tour of the impressive walled garden. After the feast of a breakfast (traditional Yorkshire-style, should you wish), head to Beverley’s bustling Saturday market. Check-out tends to be a pleasing surprise in terms of value."

Newbegin House is joined in the new edition of the Good Hotel Guide by three new entries from Yorkshire - Simonstone Hall near Hawes; The Blue Bell in Arkendale, near Harrogate; and The Fauconberg Arms in Coxwold. Two more, Manor House in Lindley, near Huddersfield and The Alice Hawthorn in Nun Monkton, near York, were shortlisted for inclusion.