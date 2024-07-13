Newby Hall: Artist Sasha Compton returns to family home to create stunning shop mural

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new life sized classical inspired mural now greets visitors to Newby Hall’s shop and its painter has more reason than most to be inspired by the stunning surroundings.

When Sasha Compton was approached by the marketing team at Newby and asked if she would like to paint a mural to mark the reopening of the shop which is now back in Newby’s hands she wasn’t sure at first.

Sasha is daughter of Newby’s owners and, although she has lived in London and hasn’t lived at the hall for a number of years, she still had her reservations.

Sasha Compton has hand painted an 'Inspired by Newby' mural in Newby's revamped shop. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“I was slightly wary of it - I try to keep the two worlds separate. I feel so privileged, and I am very aware of that privilege. I didn’t want it to be seen as nepotism, but the marketing team convinced me that they chose me because it fitted so well with the classical work I had been doing,” says Sasha.

“I spoke to my parents and they were supportive of the idea. It was like any other job really in my overalls painting away. It is definitely the most personal project I’ve worked on that’s for sure.”

Sasha took as her starting point for the work for the new ‘Inspired by Newby’ range, from the Barberini Venus sculpture that was bought by the owner of Newby Hall and Sasha ancestor, William Weddell in 1765.

“For me it is such a signifying point of Newby - it brought a real focus point and then all the leafy motifs from the garden and tying in with Robert Adam and how he uses plaster work. Hopefully it is relatable for visitors but also represents the history of Newby.”

Sasha Compton by the mural. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The life size mural was quite a challenge to create, says Sasha who drew the mural freehand onto the walls in chalk and then painted it over the course of a week and then had to rub out the chalk outlines.

“Growing up in a creative family surrounded by the decorative details, and beauty of Newby Hall and gardens has been one of my biggest forms of inspiration from as long as I can remember (along with the Isle of Mull where I partially grew up),” says Sasha, who says being dyslexic she found it easier to express herself through visuals growing up rather than words.

“I have two older brothers and they were always outdoors and I ended up in my mum’s studio helping her restore antiques and furniture.”

Sasha comes from a hugely artistic family. “Sub-consciously so much of my art is inspired by Newby. I am sure my love for nature, classical art, colour and decoration has blossomed from absorbing the beauty of Newby (both the gardens and the interiors). It's also a question of DNA and encouragement too. For me, knowing that pretty much every family member is creative in some form has definitely helped me to pursue my career, we all inspire one another. I have learnt so much and I am very grateful to my family for their support.

"My granny was an interior designer, other granny a wonderful painter, aunt a costume/set designer, two other aunts ceramicists/artists, mother is into art restoration, Orlando who runs the new Matombo sculptures, and my other brother Ludo works in art insurance and has a great eye for art. I also have an aunt and uncle who are Garden Designers / Botanists.”

“It was always a dream to pursue that route but it's taken a long time,” she adds.

Sasha was awarded an art scholarship at the age of 14 years old and went on to pursue a career in the art world. She studied at Central St. Martins (2012, Illustration) and then at Chelsea College of Art (BA Graphic Design in 2015).

“I always wanted to do illustration but teacher on my foundation course convinced me to do graphic design instead as it was easier to make a living than being an artist.”

She took their advice and worked as a graphic designer for seven years, including four years in Amsterdam. But art was really where her heart lay and so she moved back to London where she now creates in her colourful art studio in Lambeth.

“I started focusing more on ceramics and decided to make the leap in 2020. I love ceramics, I find it a very challenging medium and I really like a challenge. Which is why I loved doing the mural at Newby - even though it is painting, the size made it very challenging.”

Sasha knows that she is incredibly privileged to grow up in the surroundings of Newby Hall and never minded sharing it with the general public.

“From a young age I remember watching open air Shakespeare plays in the garden, seeing the creative wonky vegetable prizes at the shows, and being in awe of the beautiful Harrogate flower show.”

But it is the Compton’s and Newby’s commitment to the arts that really left its mark on a young Sasha.

“Supporting the arts has always been of interest at Newby and dates back to 1765 when (William) Weddell post Grand Tour made contact with the leading neoclassical architects - Carr, Chambers, Wyatt, James Stuart and Robert Adam,” explains Sasha who recently did the window mural for Martin Brudnizki’s store ‘And Objects’ and have worked with Fabergé.

“I think the role of an artist should be to observe and to share interpretation of something, you create from your experiences and surroundings. I am fascinated with creating a modern interpretation of historical concepts. I generally feel in order to go forward in the world you need to look to the past. And I think that’s something my ancestor William Weddell also agreed with.

“I have even more love for Newby due to the constant shift to be modern-minded and support the arts. The amazing Newby team keeps thinking of contemporary events to support the community, after all Newby probably wouldn't still be going if it weren't for the support of the visitors so it's wonderful that the house is shared with the public,” she says.

“It's a total honour for me to be part of the new shop, alongside some of my favourite artists like Ed Klutz, Linda Fenwick and Jonny Hannah in the 'Inspired by Newby' range.