Nine of Hull's famous white phone boxes are Grade II listed for the first time and recognised as rare survivors

Nine of Hull’s distinctive white telephone boxes have been given listed protection for the first time in recognition of their status as rare survivors.

Hull was the only town or city in England to have its own telephone network from the beginning of the 20th century, meaning its kiosks were painted white rather than the better-known red livery seen elsewhere in the country.

As a result, the iconic K8 phone boxes designed by architect Bruce Martin for the General Post Office, who owned the public telephone network, were not retired by BT as they were in other locations and several examples of the 1960s design still exist in Hull and its surrounding villages.

Historic England has now secured listed protection for nine of the booths at Grade II.

The K8 telephone box in the village of Wawne is still in working order

The K8s are known for their modern, minimalist appearance, in contrast to the older K2 and K6 boxes by Giles Gilbert Scott, with their intricate glass panelling.

It was the last generation of the classic public telephone box, and 11,000 were installed across the country between 1968 and 1983. However, only around 50 now remain in their original locations and most of them were withdrawn by BT after privatisation in 1984, and repaced by the silver KX100 kiosks, which were then rendered obsolete by mobile phones.

They have survived in and around Hull because BT did not own them – they were the property of Hull City Council from 1902 until 2007, after which a private contractor, Kingston Communications, took over operation of the local network. The cream paintwork denoted their independence.

Historic England’s listing team leader for the north Sarah Charlesworth said: “Our old phone boxes are a beloved part of England’s heritage and for many of us they’ve been the scene of memorable moments in our own lives from furtive conversations with first boyfriends to desperate calls home when we’ve been in a fix.

Yet these two in inner Hull are in poorer condition

“These listed K8s represent the cream of the crop in the Hull area, those which are in the best condition and which help to enrich their individual historic streetscape location.”

Twentieth Century Society director Catherine Croft added: “The K8 is really the last in the line of the classic telephone boxes and their plight has long been a cause for the C20 Society, so we’re delighted to see another brace of boxes recognised with national listing. They’re the perfect example of how good design – no matter how small – can help enrich our high streets and communities.”

