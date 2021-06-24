The unique landscape of the Wolds around Thixendale, of a former Yorkshire glacier carved out by meltwaters some 12,000 years ago.

Nine stunning pictures of The Yorkshire Wolds: From ancient glaciers to abandoned medieval villages

The Yorkshire Wolds are set to become the region’s third Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty under plans being put forward by the Government.

By Caroline Howley
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 6:00 am

To mark this achievement, we've compiled nine of our favourite photos of The Yorkshire Wolds - one of the most undeniably spectacular landscapes in Yorkshire.

From an ancient glacier to an abandoned medieval village, scroll down to see some of the best scenery and attractions God's Own County has to offer.

1. The Yorkshire Wolds Way

Sheep reflected in a dew pond near Thixendale on the Yorkshire Wolds Way.

2. Winter in the Wolds

Snow piled up along Roman Road, near Thixendale, on The Wolds

3. Abandoned

The graveyard by the ruins of St Martin's Church at the deserted medieval village of Wharram Percy

4. Golden hour

A farmer slowly ploughs a field during the early evening sun on The Wolds near Huggate, East Yorkshire.

