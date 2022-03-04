North Yorkshire Moors Railway faces coal crisis for 2022 season after Russian supplies end

The coal supply crisis for steam railways began in 2020, when the UK's last mine producing suitable coal for locomotives, Shotton in Northumberland, closed and merchants instead were forced to look overseas.

The NYMR began importing coal from Russia via an agent but the current political situation has meant that supplies have now completely halted.

As a result, the line between Pickering and Whitby has only two months' worth of supplies ahead of the 2022 season, which begins in April, and is looking at alternative markets, including Poland and South Africa, to sustain operations until the end of the year.

Goathland Station (pic: Charlotte Graham)

The use of British coal on heritage lines has now all but ended as stocks have been exhausted due to new environmental restrictions - despite their managers arguing that having to ship coal from across the world is actually less sustainable.

NYMR general manager Chris Price said: "The whole process is up in the air at the moment. There is no Russian coal available for sale.

"Current options are low quality Kazakhstan and Colombian coal that is already in the UK for other industrial processes. However, we only have coal supplies arranged for the first two months of the season. We are optimistic we can get coal for this year but it certainly won't be the fuel type we would need for long-term future operation. I am led to believe that South Africa and Poland are being approached by the limited amount of UK suppliers left in the market."

Mr Price told the Yorkshire Post in 2020 that British coal was the best for locomotives' engines in terms of its quality - and he predicted two years ago that instability in the Russian markets could impact on trading.

Last month another Yorkshire line, the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, held a successful trial of a new form of 'bio-coal' which could save the industry.

A locomotive hauled five carriages along the five-mile line powered by Homefire E-coal, which has been developed by CPL Industries Ltd.

It is manufactured from 20 per cent biomass and has been shaped to fit in the fires of engines. It is classed as smokeless and emits 80 per cent less pollutants than traditional coal.