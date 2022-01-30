The railway requires up to 500 hours of daily support from volunteers to ensure the line between Pickering and Whitby can continue to operate.

As well as working on the footplate of locomotives, volunteers are needed in the railway’s infrastructure and motive-power departments to assist with building, electrical and mechanical work.

Opportunities are also available to help with the maintenance, repairs and overhaul of the railway’s fleet of steam and diesel locomotives.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway is launching a recruitment bid

Other volunteer roles include ticket inspectors, signalling and telecommunications, customer service, retail, catering, fundraising and education.

Volunteers play such an important role that Marcus Aldrich was appointed the head of volunteer development in 2020.

He said: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. ”