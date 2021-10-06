The North Yorkshire Moors Railway is once again planning to stage a “light spectacular” later this month from October 23 to 31.

A spokesman said passengers would be able to “marvel at our heritage carriages, decorated with thousands of lights”, before departing from Pickering station for their journey.

Each passenger will be given their own interactive LED wristband which is synchronised to music played aboard the train as passengers become part of the show.

The Light Spectacular event at North Yorkshire Moors Railway (Credit: Charlotte Graham)

The hour-long round trips, with on-board narration and music, departs from Pickering for Levisham each evening at 6pm and 7.45pm. Tea rooms in Pickering will be open until 8pm offering light refreshments for visitors.

The railway’s general manager, Chris Price, said: “This is an experience you’re not going to want to miss out on. The team has been working really hard behind the scenes collaborating with an immersive sensory company to create a unique journey for passengers.

“We can’t wait to witness the first Light Spectacular express depart from Pickering station – it will be something very special.”

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway lays claim to being one of the world’s most popular heritage lines, and its services run from Pickering to Whitby.