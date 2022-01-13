NYMR is now taking bookings for a slew of events for its Pullman Dining Experiences which will run throughout the year from early April until the end of October.

The Pullman service is not just any train journey, it’s an exciting exploration through the breath-taking North York Moors National Park.

Enjoy a lavish meal while you take in the beautiful sights and fully appreciate what the Moors have to offer.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The extensive menu includes a slow cooked honey and mustard pork belly, rhubarb and ginger crumble tart, Eton Mess cheesecake, black pudding, apple and Wensleydale stack, roast topside of beef, mushroom risotto, salmon and chilli fishcakes and cassoulet.

Below are a list of the events, dates and prices of the Pullman Dining Experiences on offer for 2022.

Moorlander Lunch

The spring experience will run from April 7 to July 3.

The summer experience will operate between July 7 to August 29.

The autumn experience will run from September 1 to October 30.

The price of a table for one is £73, table for two is £145 and table for four is £290.

North Yorkshire Evening Pullman

This experience will operate on any date between April 22 and October 15 and will include cassoulets, cutlets, crumbles and everything in between.

The price for a table for one is £78, table for two is £155 and for a table for four is £310.

Yorkshire Day

This will run on two days: July 30 and July 31. The menu will be packed with locally sourced delights such as Pickering watercress soup and Yorkshire parkin.

The price for a table for one is £83, table for two is £165 and a table for four is £330.

Seafood Special Pullman

This experience will run from April 8 to July 8 and will include a creamy chowder and a trio of fishcakes and smoked haddock or lemon poached trout.

The price for a table for one is £73, a table for two is £145 and a table for four is £290.

Passage to India Curry Train

This Indian cuisine experience will run from April 15 to August 19 and will offer the very best of Indian delicacies from onion bhajis and masoor dal starters to lamb rogan josh and chicken korma to desserts including kheer and gajrela ka halwa.

The price of a table for one is £73, table for two is £145 and table for four is £290.

For 2022, NYMR has also introduced a Private Coupe package for each experience which provides guests with a private dining experience within their own compartment, which can seat up to four people.