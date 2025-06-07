Our Yorkshire Shop: A Victorian Restoration - 'We're on a mission to transform Masham town'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If each birthday marks the beginning of a new chapter in life, then this week Ian Johnson is officially entering his TV era. The carpenter and joiner is already a familiar face in the North Yorkshire market town of Masham but may soon be recognisable to those outside of the community too.

For, Ian - and his alter-ego Yvette - is one of the stars of new Channel 4 series Our Yorkshire Shop: A Victorian Restoration, which is launching as he celebrates his 63rd birthday. The show follows the adventures of a group of enthusiastic volunteers in Masham as they attempt to restore their local grocery store to its former glory, complete with Victorian shop interior, stylish café and historic bakehouse oven.

Featuring Yorkshire food producers and heritage crafts, the four-part series highlights the impact that grassroots collaboration, local businesses and an appreciation of shared history can have on a community.

The team gather for a group photo outside the shop on launch day. Photo: JONATHAN JACOB/Channel 4

“You try and do your bit, don’t you, that’s what it’s all about,” says Ian, when asked why he got involved in the project. “Masham is a place where you help out people. Everybody comes together, everybody knows their neighbours.”

Ian’s not afraid of getting stuck in. A carpenter and joiner since the age of 16, he also has experience in farming and bellringing, has helped to run town’s market and sits as a member of Masham Parish Council. In the show he’s seen working on the shop front, making butter and installing the shop’s furniture and fittings. The team is pushing to get the building ready for an open weekend, showcasing its potential as a community space that celebrates Masham’s heritage.

“I suppose we’re looking to the future and the past at the same time,” says Ian. “I know for a fact that people in Masham want to see (this place) open. They want to see something doing with it. For so long, it looked awful. We’ve painted the front and tidied it up and what not…Making it look tidy is helpful to other businesses.”

The building on Silver Street has been at the heart of Masham for 300 years, home in that time to a thriving grocers, a busy tea room, catering business, and more. It is being transformed into ‘Peacock and Verity’ by a community organisation, who hope the restoration project will help to revitalise the town and its high street. It is a grand vision expected to cost £2.2m, with a chunk of support coming from the National Lottery Heritage Fund Heritage Enterprise scheme.

Joiner Ian Johnson in his workshop. Photo: JONATHAN JACOB/Channel 4

To get “the details right”, the group is working with heritage businesses and attractions, with Beamish open-air museum in County Durham providing inspiration. The ground floor of the site is set to include a Victorian-style grocers from the 1850s, when the building was in its heyday, as well as an Edwardian-style tearoom inspired by the cafe which was part of the building in the 1900s.

A heritage centre, with Victorian steam ovens in the old bakehouse, will celebrate the story of the town and its surrounding areas and the community space will also include a Post Office counter, retail capacity, and space for events, research and skills training. Four ‘affordable’ rental flats for local people are also due to be created as part of the redevelopment, which volunteers hope will enable younger people to stay in the area for work.

“The high street is a difficult area at the moment,” says Ian. “A lot of shops are struggling. Maybe something a bit different is the way forward. “It’s a vision for the future and we’re working on the principle of getting people into the place and hopefully it will help every business in Masham.”

The project team hopes to boost tourism in Masham, bringing in more money to businesses and services. Ian, who says being in front of the camera “came naturally”, is optimistic the programme will help to showcase the town, which is known for its famous breweries, including Theakston and Black Sheep.

Engineers Rachel Lowe and Olly Osborne in front of the newly restored Victorian oven. Picture: JONATHAN JACOB/Channel 4

“I hope people think Masham is a nice place - but not too nice,” he laughs. “We don’t want everybody coming in and pushing the price of housing up. To me, (the show) tells a story about Masham really and that’s important. In these days of pushing places and tourism, you want to do your bit.”

“I’ve been going around businesses and saying are you ready?,” he adds. “Because there might be an influx of people coming.”

The programme shows volunteers working towards a trial launch of the building, which took place as part of Masham Sheep Fair last September. Town Crier John Todd officially opened its doors. The weekend, volunteers say, “demonstrated how alive it could feel once more, a splendid place to go to, a place to shop, sit and chat, pass the day and enjoy”.

But with the building in disrepair when Peacock & Verity Community Benefit Society and Community Land Trust got the keys, it was always going to be a long process - and there’s still much more work to be done before it can fully open. At the moment, the redevelopment is on pause and the shop is closed whilst work takes place behind the scenes to secure more funding to bring the vision to life.

Whatever he does, Ian likes to be positive - and there’s hope for the future he says. “Peacock and Verity matters to Masham,” he tells camera crews, “and let’s just hope it works. “The past is important but the future is important as well and with shops having a hard time, maybe this is the future for Masham.”