Peak District's Higger Tor basks in light of late summer sunset from Yorkshire's Carl Wark

Higger Tor from Carl Wark. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Basking in the light of a late summer sunset, this photograph captures Higger Tor from Carl Wark, a fortification in the Peak District just inside the Yorkshire border.

The tor – a rock outcrop – is in the Dark Park area of the National Park, overlooking the Burbage Valley.

It stands to the south west of Sheffield and lies just within the city’s boundary, about 200 metres east of the border with Derbyshire, so Yorkshire can claim it as one of its many scenic wonders.

It rises some 703 feet (which is about 214 metres) and proves a popular walking and climbing spot for lovers of the great outdoors.

Extremely keen-eyed readers may even be familiar with it from a scene in director Rob Reiner’s 1987 film The Princess Bride, which was shot at Carl Wark and starred House of Cards star Robin Wright.

Carl Wark itself is known as a “slight univallate hillfort”, which according to Historic England dates to between the Late Bronze Age and Early Iron Age (eighth to fifth centuries BC), the majority being used for 150 to 200 years before their abandonment or reconstruction.

They have generally been interpreted as stock enclosures, redistribution centres, places of refuge and permanent settlements. Slight univallate hillforts are rare with around 150 examples recorded nationally, says Historic England.

And Carl Wark has survived well, it says. “The defensive features used to enhance this naturally defendable site are probably prehistoric in origin and remained in use during the Iron Age,” says the organisation’s website listing.

“It is also thought that the site was rearranged and reoccupied during the post Roman period. The relatively late reuse of such a site in this area of England is unusual.”

Its stone is likely to have been used for the construction of millstones and grindstones for the emerging metal industries of Sheffield, the ‘Steel City’.

The area will likely get many visitors as autumn’s vibrant colours set in.

Technical details: Nikon D850 camera with 24-70 mm lens, exposure of 1/80th of a second at f22, ISO 500.