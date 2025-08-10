Plan for new coffee shop inside historic Grade II-listed former Starbucks

A historic city centre building could be brought back into use as a coffee shop after it was vacated by Starbucks.

Blank Street Coffee is seeking planning permission to convert grade II-listed 48 Albion Street into a new premises.

The ornate 19th century stone building was occupied by Starbucks until May this year.

Leeds City Council is considering a listed building application for an internal fit-out, new air conditioning and signage outside.

Blank Street Coffee said historic features of the building, part of City Centre Conservation Area, would be preserved.

A heritage report said: “The proposal has minimal negative impact on the existing building, contributing positively to its heritage significance.

“Any harm is outweighed by the public benefits, including the long-term use of the building as office premises and offering food and drink services.”

The site, also known as Moorlands House, was constructed in 1855 and Leeds and was used as offices by the Yorkshire Assurance Company.

It features the work of master sculptor Catherine Mawer, who is commemorated with a blue plaque on the outside of the building.