Plan to replace narrow plank bridge in Stokesley with steel 'could damage area's character and family history'

Hambleton Council’s planning committee heard Stokesley Town Council had spent years developing the scheme to open access to everyone to “a hidden gem” of an area in the centre of the town which had fallen into disrepair.

The meeting was told the initiative, grant funding for which is yet to be applied for, would see the works to the majority of the south bank of the River Leven in the town, a short section of the north bank, as well as some in-river works.

The 'dangerous' plank bridge in Stokesley

The scheme would see the narrow Golden Lion plank bridge replaced with a steel footbridge, paving slabs substitued for a wider footpath constructed using a resin bound gravel surface, benches relocated, various signs highlighting the area’s heritage installed, planting and boulders introduced near the river to prevent unsafe parking.

Town councillor David Oxley told the meeting that the Levenside area was a major asset and attraction for Stokesley residents and visitors of all ages, but the paving stone path was too narrow for wheelchairs and pushchairs and due to river erosion and tree root heave there were numerous tripping hazards.

He said: “It is quite dangerous. Our key project aim is to provide a footpath that links Levenside to the High Street and is safe, visually attractive in keeping with the conservation area and is accessible to all.”

However, numerous residents disputed that the development would address health and safety issues as there was no record of accidents on the existing plank bridge.

In a letter of objection to the application, Dr Phil Barber said the plank bridge was “a quintessential part of Stokesley’s character and our own family history”.

He said: “As an engineer, I am concious of the need for STEM inspiration of the younger generation, and the structure has both minimalist and architectural attributes. It would be a shame to replace this with an anonymous mass produced structure, conforming to pointless standards.”

Other objectors said the width of the proposed footpath was unnecessarily wide which will make it look incongruous and also encourage use by cyclists and skateboarders, creating potential health and safety issues.

However, the committee heard the town council being praised for the initiative, and the objectors’ concerns rejected by councillors before the scheme was approved.