Portrait of Emily Brontë painted by her brother Branwell returns home to Yorkshire

A striking portrait of a renowned Yorkshire writer has gone on display in the house where it was painted nearly two centuries ago.

The profile image of Emily Bronte is one of the only surviving likenesses of the novelist and poet. It was painted by her brother Branwell originally as part of a family portrait of Emily, himself, and their sisters Charlotte and Anne.

The work, on loan until October 31 from the National Portrait Gallery in London, has gone on display at the Bronte Parsonage Museum in Haworth as part of the UK City of Culture celebrations in Bradford.

Branwell created the picture when he was about 17 in around 1833. He was shown holding a gun but later painted himself out.

Curator at the Brontë Parsonage Museum, Ann Dinsdale, by the Emily Brontë portrait which was painted by Branwell Brontë in circa 1833. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

It was inherited by Charlotte’s widower, Arthur Bell Nicholls, who destroyed the images of Charlotte and Anne thinking them poor likenesses. However, he kept the remaining scrap because he thought the depiction of Emily was accurate. It was discovered decades later on top of a wardrobe.

Ann Dinsdale, principal curator at the Bronte Parsonage Museum, said: “There is great expectancy at the parsonage and we can’t wait for our visitors to see it. It is a fairly rare opportunity to see it outside London in the house where it was painted.”

She said its popularity owed much to the “haunting” image of Emily looking much as readers might expect of the Wuthering Heights author.

“She’s looking into the distance, you can only see her in profile. The way it’s been torn, you feel it’s like a holy relic almost,” she said. “We’re definitely expecting people to make a special trip while it’s here.”

The discovery of the portraits proved to be a compelling story in themselves.