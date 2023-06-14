With Armed Forces Day events coming up across the country, here are the details for when RAF Spitfire and Miles Messenger will be flying over Yorkshire.

Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for the public to show support for all men and women who have served and who are serving the Armed Forces: from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets. People, communities and organisations can show their support in many ways and get involved.

The day of commemoration usually takes place on the last Saturday every June and celebrations begin on Monday, June 19 when the Armed Forces Day flag is raised on buildings and famous landmarks across the country. Reserves Day is also held on June 21 and will provide a chance for the country to honour the Reserves Forces.

These celebrations and events provide a morale boost for the troops and their families; the purpose of UK Armed Forces is to defend the country and its interests. They work internationally, promoting peace, delivering aid, tackling drug smugglers and providing security as well as fighting terrorism.

Spitfire planes fly overhead. (Pic credit: Glyn Kirk / Getty Images)

When are RAF aircrafts Spitfire and Miles Messenger flying over Yorkshire?

The schedule of flypasts are subject to weather conditions.

Doncaster

The newly appointed city’s event will be moving to a larger open space in Elmfield Park which has historical and present day connections with the Armed Forces.

Scarborough South Bay. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

The Cenotaph is located at the entrance gates to the park and it is also the location of the Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry memorial site.

The Spitfire aircraft will be flying over the city on June 24, 2023 subject to weather conditions, however timings are yet to be confirmed.

Scarborough

The coastal town has got a full programme of events lined up for Armed Forces Day, which is expected to attract thousands of people.

Pontefract Racecourse. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The programme includes displays, parades, musical performances, interactive exhibits and much more.

There will also be plenty to see and do on the ground including marching bands, live demonstrations and stalls from charities, partners and military organisations.

The day is set to celebrate the contribution of service men and women, reservists, veterans and their families in North Yorkshire and further afield.

A flag will be raised, led by the Scarborough Charter Mayor, at 10.20am on Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Town Hall gardens in St Nicholas Street.

Three Spitfires, a Hurricane and a Lancaster bomber in flight. (Pic credit: Peter Byrne / Getty Images)

The free one-day event will also see the skies above Scarborough South Bay filled with thrilling aerobatic displays: The Titans Display Team, The Strikemasters, The Starlings Aerobatic Team and Miles Messenger.

RAF aircraft Miles Messenger will fly over the event on June 24, 2023 at 11.30am.

The Titans Display Team will fly over at 1pm.

The Strikemasters will fly over at 2.30pm.

The Starlings Aerobatic Team will fly over at 2pm.

Pontefract

Wakefield Armed Forces Day will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2023 and has been continually popular with locals and visitors alike.

The event will be held in the stunning grounds of Pontefract Park and Race Course which provides the ideal location for the Forces to host their displays and showcase their equipment.

Visitors can expect a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, a free fall parachute display, military bands, children’s entertainment, food court, craft fair, historic military vehicles and the popular Veterans Parade.

The iconic Spitfire is set to fly over the event at 2.30pm that day.

Redcar

The day will begin at 10.20am with a parade of military personnel, both past and present, marching along the High Street toward the King Edward VII Memorial Clock for the official opening ceremony on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The street will be packed with a wide range of stalls hosted by military and local civilian charities and there will be entertainment throughout the day with musicians and singers, cadet drill displays, children’s activities, and displays of military memorabilia.

The traditional and popular highlight of the afternoon’s events will be the incredible flypast over the seafront.