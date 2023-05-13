Plans have been submitted seeking permission to turn a Grade II* listed historic mill into 60 new homes.

Aire Valley Estates Ltd want to convert the 19th century Old Lane Mill, also known as Rawson’s Mill, at Old Lane, Halifax, into 58 apartments and two homes within the boiler house, plus associated landscaping and parking.

Originally a worsted mill built between 1825 and 1828 for James Ackroyd, it was acquired by the Rawson family in 1836, according to Historic England’s listing entry.

In a supporting statement submitted with the application – numbered 23/00396/FUL and which can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal – the site comprises the former Old Lane Mill and an associated boiler house and chimney to the north west.

Old Lane Mill, also known as Rawson’s Mill, at Old Lane, Halifax.

The wider site, which contained a range of associated buildings, including weaving sheds, has been cleared and the main buildings have been vacant for more than 20 years and are in poor condition with roof coverings and window inserts now absent, according to the statement prepared by mb Heritage.

Both the mill building and boiler house – built around 1827-1828 – are Grade II* listed, it adds, with the proposals subject of pre-application discussions with Historic England and with the local planning authority.

According to the heritage statement, and the mill was later operated as a dye works before becoming part of the Dean Clough complex.

The mill was one of the largest in Halifax and was the first in the country to be built with an iron-frame and stone floors to support machinery, falling into disuse into around 2002.

A number of planning and listed building consent applications were made in the first decade of the 21st century for the conversion of the mill and boiler house to residential use with the most recent, granted in 2008, for the conversion of the mill into 29 apartments, office space and a heritage centre, along with the construction of 43 new dwellings and 12 apartments, has not been implemented.

Given the long history of the mill buildings being empty, Historic England’s comments are broadly supportive, says the statement.

“The works to adapt the buildings will have a limited impact upon the external fabric of the building although the introduction of non-traditional material in the form of uPVC windows will give rise to a degree of harm.

“Whilst the internal works will remove the spatial character of the main millthis will not impact upon significant fabric, fixtures, fittings or decorative treatment.

“Overall the harm is assessed to be less than substantial in (planning framework) terms and should be balanced against the public benefits, including heritage benefits, of the development,” says the heritage statement.

The developer believes the benefits, with buildings back in use, outweigh the harm, in planning terms.