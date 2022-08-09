The Red Arrows display team has announced that it will be taking to the skies during the Whitby Regatta event on Saturday, August 13.
Various areas in North Yorkshire, East Riding of Yorkshire and the Yorkshire Dales will get to witness the iconic planes in action.
The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) Lancaster Bomber will also be appearing on both days of the Whitby Regatta.
Here are the exact times the displays are set to take place in Yorkshire, depending on the weather.
Red Arrows - August 13
The well known displays can be seen at all of the following locations at their corresponding times.
Kirby Grindalyth, Ryedale, North Yorkshire - 1.24pm
Barton-Le-Street, Ryedale - 1.26pm
Goathland, Scarborough - 1.29pm
Display Whitby - 1.30pm
Walkington, East Riding of Yorkshire - 2pm
Kirkby, Hambleton, North Yorkshire - 2.04pm
Welham Bridge, York - 4.44pm
Haxby, York - 4.47pm
Grimwith Reservoir, Yorkshire Dales - 4.52pm
RAF BBMF Lancaster Bomber - August 13 and 14
The displays can be viewed from East and West Piers and West Cliff this weekend.
On Saturday, August 13, the Lancaster Bomber will fly at 2.06pm.
On Sunday, August 14, the Lancaster Bomber will fly at 3.43pm.