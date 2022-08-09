The Red Arrows display team has announced that it will be taking to the skies during the Whitby Regatta event on Saturday, August 13.

The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) Lancaster Bomber will also be appearing on both days of the Whitby Regatta.

The Red Arrows over Whitby Abbey. (Pic credit: Ceri Oakes)

Here are the exact times the displays are set to take place in Yorkshire, depending on the weather.

Red Arrows - August 13

The well known displays can be seen at all of the following locations at their corresponding times.

Kirby Grindalyth, Ryedale, North Yorkshire - 1.24pm

Barton-Le-Street, Ryedale - 1.26pm

Goathland, Scarborough - 1.29pm

Display Whitby - 1.30pm

Walkington, East Riding of Yorkshire - 2pm

Kirkby, Hambleton, North Yorkshire - 2.04pm

Welham Bridge, York - 4.44pm

Haxby, York - 4.47pm

Grimwith Reservoir, Yorkshire Dales - 4.52pm

RAF BBMF Lancaster Bomber - August 13 and 14

The displays can be viewed from East and West Piers and West Cliff this weekend.

On Saturday, August 13, the Lancaster Bomber will fly at 2.06pm.