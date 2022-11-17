From construction work on one of the most famous York landmarks to a wreckage during the Second World War, these photographs show what life was like in the city during the 20th century and wartime.

Railways were first established in York at the turn of the 20th century, when work on York station and the North Eastern Railway began. The North Eastern Railway employed more than 5,500 people.

Railway was instrumental in the expansion of Rowntree’s Cocoa Works, which was founded by Henry Isaac Rowntree in 1862 and by 1900, the railways and confectionery had become the city’s two major industries. Between 1901 and 1951 the population of York grew by 44,428 to 135,093.

In 1942, York was bombed during the Second World War by the German Luftwaffe as part of the Baedeker Blitz. Buildings were completely destroyed in the raid, 92 people were killed and hundreds were injured. Damaged buildings in York included the Railway Station, Rowntree’s Factory, Poppleton Road Primary School, St Martin-le-Grand Church, the Bar Convent and the Guildhall.

1. York Cathedral troops Scottish statesman Arthur James Balfour is seen inspecting troops at York Cathedral during the First World War. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

2. Winston Churchill Former UK Prime Minster, Winston Churchill, walking down a street in York in 1906. Photo: Topical Press Agency Hulton Archive / Getty Images

3. York Minster A general view of what York Minster looked like in 1900. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

4. Gothic spires of St Peter's cathedral A workman is pictured renovating the Gothic spires of St Peter's cathedral in York Minster on August 13, 1931. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images