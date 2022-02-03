Network Rail released video footage of a driver's-eye view when crossing Yorkshire's iconic Ribblehead Viaduct on the Settle to Carlisle line.
The organisation described the footage as "eerie" on its Twitter channel due to the foggy conditions on the day the video was filmed.
The start of the footage, shot from the train's front window, shows the locomotive leave behind the surrounding greenery as it glides onto the viaduct.
Read More
Read MoreRibblehead Viaduct given new lease of life as £2.1m restoration project finishes...
From then on, the driver can only see the track immediately in front of them, while grey fog obscures the view of the scenery on either side of the structure.
After approximately 30 seconds on the viaduct, the train reaches the greenery at the other side and the single track diverges into two.