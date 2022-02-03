Network Rail released video footage of a driver's-eye view when crossing Yorkshire's iconic Ribblehead Viaduct on the Settle to Carlisle line.

The organisation described the footage as "eerie" on its Twitter channel due to the foggy conditions on the day the video was filmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The start of the footage, shot from the train's front window, shows the locomotive leave behind the surrounding greenery as it glides onto the viaduct.

On the day the video was taken, conditions appeared to be foggy

From then on, the driver can only see the track immediately in front of them, while grey fog obscures the view of the scenery on either side of the structure.