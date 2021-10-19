Roof garden to be built on historic Grade II-listed mill as part of student flats plan

The application for the fourth floor of Legrams Mill, on Legrams Lane in Bradford, will also include the repair of the building’s roof and the creation of a roof garden on a section of the third floor.

The other floors of the 1870s Lockwood and Mawson mill are currently used as a banqueting hall, restaurant and flats.

The application, by Rio Gorgi, was to create 23 student flats and a common room on the vacant fourth floor.

Legrams Mill in Bradford

The application says the vacant fourth floor has been difficult to market – as there are much more accessible business units in the area. It claims residential is the only likely use for the floor.

Approving the plans, Bradford Council officers said: “The proposed development is considered to provide a sensitive conversion of the floor space securing the long-term use and maintenance of this area of the listed building.”

One condition of the application is that where possible the original slates are used in the roof restoration. Another is that at least two electric vehicle charging points be added to the mill car park.

Built in the 1870s, the mill was designed by renowned architects Lockwood and Mawson, who were behind some of Bradford’s most beloved buildings.

It features belvedere towers either side of the building – similar to Salts Mill in Saltaire.

Legrams Mill was constructed for loom manufacturer George Hodgson, and was officially listed in 1983.