Scarborough Spa: New doors and windows for Scarborough's historic Grade II-listed spa

Anttoni James Numminen
By Anttoni James Numminen

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 09:15 BST
A series of repairs have been proposed at the historic Grade II*-listed Scarborough Spa.

Scarborough Spa’s Sun Court and Sun Suite could be renovated and repaired with new doors and windows as part of a plan by North Yorkshire Council.

A recent survey identified age-related defects in the fabric of the building with the renovations seeking to improve the Spa’s visual appeal as well as its energy efficiency.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The works would include replacing five glazed double doors and seven window panes in the Sun Court and Sun Suite, alongside repairs to other windows.

The Scarborough Spa on the coast. Picture Tony JohnsonThe Scarborough Spa on the coast. Picture Tony Johnson
The Scarborough Spa on the coast. Picture Tony Johnson

An extensive heritage survey has been commissioned by the council to ensure that the venue’s historic significance is protected.

According to experts from Humble Heritage, the current Sun Court and Sun Suite were designed by Scarborough architect Sir Thomas Edwin Cooper and were added to The Spa complex between 1913 and 1918.

However, a glazed screen to the Sun Suite and the curved and glazed front to the bandstand – although in the original scheme – were “not built until the circa 1930s and 1950s when the chequerboard flooring was likely also added”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite its architectural, cultural, and historical significance locally and nationally, “not all parts of The Spa and its internal spaces are of equal importance”, the experts said.

According to the heritage statement: “Overall, the Sun Court and Sun Suite have low historic interest but do positively contribute to the significance of the Spa.

“This is because the limited amount of surviving historic fabric erodes its authenticity and significance, but it does retain an important musical tradition.”

If approved, the repairs would also see the installation of “some new beads, occasional new sashes with electrically operated opening mechanism” and the existing vents to the glazing would be removed, while the finishes to the frames would remain white or cream in colour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spa building was first erected around 1700 when a mineral spring became a place of fashionable resort but originally it included “just a timber embanked terrace to the shore”.

The council is also preparing to celebrate the town’s 400th anniversary as the original Spa resort next year.

Related topics:Scarborough SpaGrade IIScarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice