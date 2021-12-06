Search to return First World War medal to Yorkshire soldier's living descendants

The solid silver medal is dedicated to a soldier from the West Yorkshire Regiment who served in the Great War between 1914 and 1918, known only as John Newman.
It was discovered by a former foreign correspondent from Surrey, David Barber, who emigrated to New Zealand in 1963.
Mr Barber hopes to reunite the medal, which must have a significant story to tell, with the war hero's living descendants. Having a "few" medals for service himself, he conceded, he does recognise their importance.
Mr Barber said: "Now 84 years old, it is high time that I returned John Newman’s medal to his descendants."
Mr Barber, born in Cheam before the start of the First World War, witnessed the Blitz, and later served two year's national service with the RAF to earn his own medals in Cyprus.
As a journalist he served as a foreign correspondent, awarded further recognition following his reporting from 50 countries and through the Vietnam War.
Mr Barber, now of Waikanae near Wellington, had been sorting through boxes when he came across the British War Medal, inscribed to 22909 J.W.Newman W.York R. Verifying further details through service records, he found the gentleman's name was John.
The West Yorkshire Regiment saw significant action in the First World War, including on the Western Front, raising 35 battalions and losing some 12,700 men.
Discovery
Mr Barber said: "I have no recollection of how I obtained the medal. I only know that I have had it in a box of childhood possessions for decades.
"I can only assume that somebody gave it to me as a souvenir when I was a child."
