Historic England has announced the sites to have won a share of £35million to go towards urgent repairs using specialist heritage craftsmen and women.

Three major country houses will benefit - Scampston Hall, Wentworth Woodhouse and Ripley Castle - while Rotherham Council has received further investment to rejuvenate Keppel's Column, a 35-metre tower in the Wentworth Woodhouse estate grounds.

Saltaire United Reform Church

The Canal and River Trust were successful in bidding for funding for Bingley's well-known Five Rise Locks, while the Landmark Trust, which manages historic properties as holiday lets, has been awarded grants for Cawood Castle, near Selby, and Calverley Old Hall, near Leeds.

Several churches and ecclesiastical buildings will also be restored - including Wakefield Cathedral, the old chapel at Everingham Hall in Pocklington and the United Reform Church in Saltaire built by Sir Titus Salt.

The successful recipients of the grants have been chosen because they all offer employment and training for local workers and cultural opportunities for people living in or near deprived areas of the country to explore their heritage.

Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson said: “Funding from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund is hugely welcome at a time when the people and organisations who look after our vast and varied array of heritage urgently need support to carry out essential repairs. Heritage is a fragile eco-system, with an amazing cast of characters who keep our historic places alive, with specialist skills that take time to learn and experience to perfect. These grants will protect their livelihoods, as they use their expertise to help our heritage survive.”

Bingley Five Rise Locks

Culture Recovery Fund in Yorkshire - the full list

Keppel's Column, Wentworth Woodhouse (Rotherham Council)

St Saviourgate Methodist chapel, York

St Mary's Church, Barton-upon-Humber

Cawood Castle was the summer palace of the Archbishops of York

Wakefield Cathedral

Saltaire Untied Reform Church

Bingley Five Rise Locks

All Saints Church, Rotherham

Calverley Old Hall

Cawood Castle

Calverley Old Hall

St Helen's Church, Skeffling

St Lawrence's Church, Hutton Bonville

Wensley Holy Trinity Church, Leyburn

Wentworth Woodhouse

Everingham Hall estate chapel, Pocklington

Ripley Castle

St Cuthbert's, Heaton, Bradford

Everingham Hall chapel, Pocklington